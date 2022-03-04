Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $121,951.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $400,764 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 879,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

