Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.66. 15,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.21 and its 200-day moving average is $229.81. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.10 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.