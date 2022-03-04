Illuvium (ILV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $23.10 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. Illuvium has a total market cap of $339.51 million and $23.10 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $528.10 or 0.01312837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041920 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.88 or 0.06520396 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,293.32 or 1.00167971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00047915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002847 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

