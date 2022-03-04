Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 275.7% from the January 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IMPUY traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 394,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,071. Impala Platinum has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMPUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Impala Platinum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

