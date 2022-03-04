Inchcape (LON:INCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $683.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 683 ($9.16) and last traded at GBX 712 ($9.55), with a volume of 105927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 709 ($9.51).

INCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.21) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 852.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 852.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 16.10 ($0.22) dividend. This is a boost from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Till Vestring purchased 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 746 ($10.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,506.56 ($3,363.16). Also, insider Alexandra Jensen purchased 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 917 ($12.30) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500.59 ($11,405.60).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

