Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS INCZY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294. Incitec Pivot has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

About Incitec Pivot (Get Rating)

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, Americas, and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

