ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.61 ($16.41).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €17.30 ($19.44) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($17.53) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

