InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) by 371.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,863 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of InnovAge worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INNV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in InnovAge by 24.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 355,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 320.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 314,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter worth $5,502,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 19.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 237,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter worth $4,330,000. 10.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS INNV opened at $4.80 on Friday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $650.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

