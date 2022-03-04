Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.75

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 20453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

