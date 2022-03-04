Insider Buying: American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) CEO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Scott Culbreth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00.

American Woodmark stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $959.30 million, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.12.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $48,000,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 84.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140,495 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 28.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at $5,543,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 99.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 163,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 81,725 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

