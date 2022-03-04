Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Purchases $13,260.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $13,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Crexendo stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.
CXDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Crexendo (Get Rating)
Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.
