Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Purchases $13,260.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $13,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Crexendo stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Crexendo alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

CXDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Crexendo (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.