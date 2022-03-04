Insider Buying: Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) CEO Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $3.12 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $167.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 920,213 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 649,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 578,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after buying an additional 248,581 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EOSE. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.