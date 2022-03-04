Insider Buying: Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) CEO Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ EOSE opened at $3.12 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $167.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 7.86.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on EOSE. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.