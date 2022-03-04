Insider Buying: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Director Purchases $102,049.00 in Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) Director Kerry A. Galvin purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

