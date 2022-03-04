Insider Buying: Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) CFO Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PSN opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Parsons by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,622,000 after buying an additional 188,291 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Parsons by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parsons by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Parsons by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,912,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after buying an additional 184,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Parsons by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,739,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after buying an additional 72,787 shares during the last quarter.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

