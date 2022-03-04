Insider Buying: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) CEO Purchases $499,510.00 in Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:RBA opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.98. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 357,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

