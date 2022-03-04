Insider Buying: UBS AG Jersey (LON:UBG) Insider Purchases £30,100.80 in Stock

UBS AG Jersey (LON:UBG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Manson purchased 62,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £30,100.80 ($40,387.49).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.