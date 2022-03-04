Insider Selling: American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Insider Sells 708 Shares of Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AWR stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.12. 215,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,132. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,017,000 after purchasing an additional 340,333 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $14,999,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 380.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 140,573 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 20.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at $7,141,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

