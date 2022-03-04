Insider Selling: Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) CFO Sells $15,309.84 in Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $15,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Fluor by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About Fluor (Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.