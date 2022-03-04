Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 28,125 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $533,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zachary Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50.

FRSH stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

FRSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

