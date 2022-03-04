Insider Selling: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of HSII stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $819.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
