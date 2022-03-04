Insider Selling: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $819.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

