Insider Selling: Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.91. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.84%.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

