Insider Selling: Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President Sells 11,782 Shares of Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HBNC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,953. The firm has a market cap of $864.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

