Insider Selling: Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Sells 348 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $33,679.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IOSP stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.69.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,641,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IOSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.