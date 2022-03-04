Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$377,983.20 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 41,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.06, for a total value of C$377,983.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 610,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,527,361.04.

Shares of TSE:NG opened at C$9.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.35, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.62 and a 52-week high of C$12.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.89.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1001115 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

