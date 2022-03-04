Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells 7,222 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $425,159.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PFSI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 492,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

