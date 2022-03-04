Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Sells 59,851 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.13. 1,311,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,462. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,844,000 after purchasing an additional 98,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,516,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.07.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

