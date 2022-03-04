Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UTHR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.52. The stock had a trading volume of 338,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,240. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $155.71 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.53 and a 200 day moving average of $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.17.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

