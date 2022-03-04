Insider Selling: Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Sells 13,439 Shares of Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $268,645.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VG stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.96, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.