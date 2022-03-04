Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Down 76.0% in February

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:INSI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,279. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $23.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.539 dividend. This is an increase from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%.
About Insight Select Income Fund (Get Rating)
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
