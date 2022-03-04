Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Down 76.0% in February

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:INSI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,279. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.539 dividend. This is an increase from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSI. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 12.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 35.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insight Select Income Fund (Get Rating)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.