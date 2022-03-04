Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Insulet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. boosted their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $265.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Insulet has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,153.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Insulet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,661,000 after acquiring an additional 277,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $203,619,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

