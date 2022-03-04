Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PODD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $265.39 on Wednesday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.27 and a 200-day moving average of $277.05.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

