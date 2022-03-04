Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.07. 3,413,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,490,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.