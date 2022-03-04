Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 billion-$76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a market cap of $195.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tobam raised its position in Intel by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 4,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

