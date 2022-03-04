Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CFO Glenn Goddard Sells 1,013 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $113,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NTLA stock traded down $13.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.97. 1,982,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,399. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.26.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.65.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.