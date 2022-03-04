Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of IPAR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,005. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $1,726,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,155 shares of company stock worth $4,826,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 18.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 18.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at $2,197,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.