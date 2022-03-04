Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.37. 1,022,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,503. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $395.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 135,475 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56,507 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $9,117,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

