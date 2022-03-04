Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.37. 1,022,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,503. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $395.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.34.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.07.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
