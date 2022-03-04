International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.18

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 836410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

ICAGY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.95) to GBX 210 ($2.82) in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.17.

The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

