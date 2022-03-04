International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.49 and last traded at $22.53. 26,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 51,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

