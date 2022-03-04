International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Lifted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,935,000 after buying an additional 124,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,986,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 207,112 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,761,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,420,000 after purchasing an additional 185,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 39,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

