International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

NYSE:INSW traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $17.84. 5,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $904.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.13. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

