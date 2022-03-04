InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Up 188.9% in February

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ IPVI remained flat at $$9.72 on Friday. 56 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,345. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 20,918.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,928,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 994,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 665,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 926,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 125,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

