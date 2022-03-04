Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the January 31st total of 281,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.1 days.

Shares of ITPOF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $18.53. 2,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.