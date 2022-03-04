Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $10,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

