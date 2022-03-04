Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 148,904 shares.The stock last traded at $65.16 and had previously closed at $62.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPI. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The stock has a market cap of $912.78 million, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

