Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $623.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $616.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Intuit by 383.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $472.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $548.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.92. Intuit has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.