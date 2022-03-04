Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years.

VKI opened at $11.04 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

