Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.87. 59,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,461,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3,225.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,410,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,778,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after buying an additional 1,580,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1,824.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,442,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 1,367,397 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 7,534.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 839,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 828,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,401,000 after acquiring an additional 708,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

