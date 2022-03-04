Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.32% of Ingevity worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ingevity by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $66.54 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

