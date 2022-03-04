Invesco Ltd. Has $8.84 Million Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.53% of National Presto Industries worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

National Presto Industries stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $570.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.60. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.40 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

