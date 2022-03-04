Invesco Ltd. Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,117 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of NETGEAR worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 2.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NETGEAR by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 136,170 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $26.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.75.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

